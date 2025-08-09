Guardian reports leak of radioactive water from Britain's nuclear weapons storage facility

LONDON, August 9. /TASS/. Radioactive water from the British Navy's nuclear weapons storage facility, located near Glasgow, has flowed into the Loch Long Bay due to equipment wear and tear, The Guardian said quoting a report by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

The incident occurred at the Royal Navy weapons depot in Coulport, where nuclear warheads for four Vanguard-class submarines carrying American Trident II (D5) ballistic missiles are stored. According to the paper, the leak of a small amount of tritium occurred due to a repeated rupture of old pipes that were not maintained in working order.

It is emphasized that the first pipe break in the Coulport occurred in 2010. Then, in 2019, two more similar incidents occurred, as a result of which a significant amount of water flooded the storage facility and flowed into the Loch Long through an open drain. Sepa said that the level of radioactivity was very low and did not pose a threat to human health. Despite the promises of the British Defense Ministry to upgrade the infrastructure at the facility, two similar incidents occurred in 2021.

The Guardian notes that Sepa and the kingdom's Defense Ministry have deliberately hidden these incidents from the public for many years.