UAE ready to further facilitate POW swaps between Russia, Ukraine — agency

DUBAI, August 7. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates is ready to make additional efforts to facilitate the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"The head of state again expressed gratitude and appreciation to President Putin for his assistance in the UAE mediation mission for the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, in which more than four thousand people were released, confirming UAE's readiness to make additional efforts in this direction," the UAE President Office said in a statement published by WAM news agency.

Putin "expressed gratitude for the ongoing efforts of the UAE, which contribute to the successful exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine," the document says.

On Thursday, the UAE president paid an official visit to Russia and met with Putin. In total, Sheikh Mohamed spent about 3 1/2 hours in the Kremlin. The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues from economic cooperation to the situation in the Middle East. Following the meeting, Putin told reporters that the UAE was a suitable venue for his meeting with US President Donald Trump.