Brazil is preparing response to US tariffs — Lula da Silva

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 2. /TASS/. The Brazilian government was ready for a dialogue with the United States but is working now to respond appropriately to 50% tariffs set by the White House for certain goods since August 1, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"We have always been open for a dialogue," the head of state wrote on his page in the X. "We are working now to respond to the US tariff measures," Lula da Silva said. Only citizens and institutions of Brazil have the right to determine the country’s path, including the relations with the United States, he added.

US President Donald Trump announced 50% tariffs on imports of Brazilian goods since August 1, having explained this measure by the need to overcome the trade deficit. Lula da Silva vowed to introduce tit-for-tat tariffs if Washington does not reconsider its decision. The leader of Brazil expressed hope later that the Brazilian delegation will be able to achieve the revision of tariffs through negotiations.