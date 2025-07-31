Putin graciously accepts Laotian president’s offer to gift pair of elephants to Russia

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin responded enthusiastically to Laotian leader Thongloun Sisoulith’s announcement that he plans to gift Russia a pair of elephants in honor of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The topic came up during talks between Putin and his Laotian counterpart. "On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Laotian government and the Laotian people would like to present you and the Russian Federation with a pair of elephants. These elephants will be kept at the St. Petersburg Zoo, in the city where I used to study," Thongloun Sisoulith said. The president noted that the elephants will be transported to Russia in the near future: "The elephant is a symbol of our country, the country of ‘a million elephants,’ a symbol of peace and prosperity."

"We’ll find a way to make use of them. Thank you!" Putin replied to the Laotian leader's words about the gift.