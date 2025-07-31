{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin graciously accepts Laotian president’s offer to gift pair of elephants to Russia

Thongloun Sisoulith noted that the elephants will be transported to Russia in the near future

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin responded enthusiastically to Laotian leader Thongloun Sisoulith’s announcement that he plans to gift Russia a pair of elephants in honor of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The topic came up during talks between Putin and his Laotian counterpart. "On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Laotian government and the Laotian people would like to present you and the Russian Federation with a pair of elephants. These elephants will be kept at the St. Petersburg Zoo, in the city where I used to study," Thongloun Sisoulith said. The president noted that the elephants will be transported to Russia in the near future: "The elephant is a symbol of our country, the country of ‘a million elephants,’ a symbol of peace and prosperity."

"We’ll find a way to make use of them. Thank you!" Putin replied to the Laotian leader's words about the gift.

Ukrainian legislature amends public budget to boost army funding
The increase of expenditures for the Ukrainian armed forces anticipates that out of $9.8 bln, $5.2 bln will be spend for procurement and production of armament and drones and $2.7 bln for payments to Ukrainian servicemen
Neutral status makes Moldova, Georgia ideal proxies for deterring Russia — expert
There is a systematic preparation of sites for pumping up the military potential of the alliance in the territories of supposedly neutral neighboring states with Russia
Head of Zelensky's office to sacrifice euro-integration to prevent regime change — AntAC
"For Andrey Yermak, it is vitally important to persuade Zelensky to run for another term and to organize these elections in such a way that Zelensky will definitely win," Daria Kaleniuk said
Russian missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov to become world’s strongest warship after upgrade
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999; real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Trump says he does not care about India-Russia trade ties
Earlier, the US leader said that the US would impose 25% tariffs on India, effective August 1
Russian police declare head of Azerbaijani community in Yekaterinburg wanted
Shakhin Shykhlinsky is wanted based on a Criminal Code article, the ministry’s files read
Trump says US, China to strike very fair trade deal
The last round of trade negotiations between China and the United States was held on July 28-29 in Stockholm
Bank of Russia considering deadline to terminate Visa, Mastercard cards servicing
Urgent replacement of such cards is not required and they continue functioning as usual, the Central Bank said
Medvedev reacts to Trump’s criticism of his remarks
The exchange broke out following another Trump’s "ultimatum"
US, UK decide to nominate ex-top commander for Ukrainian president — Russian intel agency
"Andrey Yermak and Kirill Budanov ‘snapped a salute,’ while securing promises from the Anglo-Saxons to let them keep their present positions," the SVR pointed out
Regime change would force more than just Zelensky to flee Ukraine — former top diplomat
Karin Kneissl said that many other Ukrainian military commanders and other individuals could face the same prospects
Russia, US to work together to deorbit ISS until at least 2030 — Roscosmos
"Working together, we found a deorbit profile, which will take about two years," special presidential envoy for international space cooperation Sergey Krikalyov said
India to take steps for protection of national interests — ministry
New Delhi took note of the statement made by the US leader and is studying its implications for the bilateral trade
Eleven earthquakes rock Russia’s Kamchatka within one hour
According to seismologists, the magnitude of the earthquakes ranged from 4.2 to 5.5
Italian Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over article on Russophobia
This is due to "the listing of President Sergio Mattarella and other officials of the Italian Republic among Russophobes"
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 156 areas over past day
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,310 troops along engagement line in past day
Trump's ultimatums won't help de-escalate Ukrainian conflict — Russian senator
Russia remains open to constructive dialogue, but it requires a respectful tone, Natalia Nikonorova stressed
Share of supplies from unfriendly countries down threefold since pre-sanctions period
"In imports, the share of supplies from unfriendly countries continues to gradually decline - to 16.5%," according to a report by the International Trade Laboratory of the Gaidar Institute
Russian intelligence’s report on Zelensky's due replacement speaks for itself — Kremlin
Earlier, the SVR’s press bureau revealed that during a clandestine meeting at an Alpine resort, the United States and Britain reportedly agreed that Vladimir Zelensky’s replacement was imminent, and that Zaluzhny was the favored candidate for the Ukrainian presidency
Bulgaria declaring Russia ‘sponsor of terrorism’ not to go unanswered — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Bulgaria’s declaration is detached from reality
US arms supplies to Kiev to have no impact on special military operation — senior diplomat
The Russian side considers these deliveries as a destabilizing factor, Sergey Vershinin stated
Dozens of Ukraine’s elite units of crack troops, UAV operators destroyed in Chasov Yar
Earlier, military sources said that Ukraine’s largest group in the history of the special military operation was destroyed in Chasov Yar
Lavrov, Syrian foreign minister to discuss bilateral issues, global agenda
The top diplomats will hold talks in Moscow
US hits Iran with biggest sanctions in 7 years
According to the statement, the individuals, companies and ships targeted by the sanctions were part of a global network involved in trading Iranian oil
Ukraine sells cultural soul, ties with DPRK: takeaways from Russian diplomat’s briefing
Kiev is ready to pay for Western weapons with its cultural heritage, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Pacific Fleet to host Russia-China naval drills Maritime Interaction 2025 August 1-5
"Defensive in nature, the drills are not directed against third countries," the statement says
Medvedev responds to US senator’s demand to 'get to peace table'
"Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved," Dmitry Medvedev emphasized
West is hunting for Russian ships, militarizing Baltic — Maritime Board chief
Nikolay Patrushev stressed that the West had already begun to gradually implement planned provocative actions in various sections of the Transarctic Transport Corridor
Largest group of Ukrainian troops eliminated in Chasov Yar since special operation began
The battle for the town lasted for more than a year
Russian troops rupture Ukrainian defenses with liberation of Chasov Yar — Akhmat commander
Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov noted that the town was a good bridgehead for further advance
Germany seeks to purge information field from Russian media — Russian foreign ministry
Maria Zakharova said that Russia will respond promptly to every case of harassment of Russian journalists in Germany
Russian forces strike port used to send Ukrainian troops to Tendra Spit
Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo noted that heavy multiple launch rocket systems were used in the strike with Ukrainian troops suffering considerable losses
RDIF chief says sanctions supporters main threat to US dollar
"The biggest threat to the US dollar is not BRICS but people like Biden who weaponize it with endless, ineffective sanctions," Kirill Dmitriev believes
Too early to talk about high-level Russia-Ukraine meetings — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin noted that Russia positively perceives "the readiness of the Turkish side to provide a platform for negotiations"
Russia has acquired immunity to Western sanctions — Kremlin
The Russian economy is successfully functioning, Dmitry Peskov said
Russian attack aircraft capture Ukraine’s fortified areas on approaches to Krasnoarmeysk
After clarifying the location of the enemy's dugouts and pillboxes, the assault groups, under the cover of attack drones, got as close as possible and threw grenades at the Ukrainian militants hiding in the shelter
Press review: UK pushes for strikes inside Russia as Trump delays global trade war launch
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 31st
IN BRIEF: Russian forces liberate city of Chasov Yar
The Ukrainian group of forces defeated in Chasov Yar is the largest since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Chasov Yar liberation to enable Russian troops to advance in three directions — expert
The nearest agglomeration - Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka and Konstantinovka - is well fortified and holds significance for Ukrainian militants
US to cooperate with Pakistan in developing its oil reserves — Trump
"We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership," US President said
North Korean politician says US, South Korea prepare for nuclear war
"This is forcing North Korea to take all necessary measures in response to the geopolitical crisis," North Korean Supreme People's Assembly Chairman Pak In Chol pointed out
Russia’s recognition of Palestine helped keep two-state solution viable — MFA
In total, the State of Palestine is recognized by 148 UN member states
Eight earthquakes recorded off Kamchatka coast within one hour
Seismologists indicated the earthquakes ranged in magnitude from 4.5 to 6.7
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukrainian overnight UAV attack on Russian regions
There were no casualties
US, Japan may escalate situation in Bering Strait — Kremlin aide
Currently, according to Nikolay Patrushev, Tokyo, skirting the restrictions imposed after the Second World War, is building up its aircraft carrier fleet, submarine forces, and missile weapons
Medvedev sees Trump’s tariffs against China as ‘mishap’
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman added that Russia had almost zero trade with the US, so "the new brutal tariffs" did not apply to Moscow
FACTBOX: What is known about earthquake in Kamchatka
This is the strongest earthquake since 1952 occurred in the Kamchatka region
Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Iraqi foreign minister discuss Syria — Russian MFA
The sides also stated the mutual interest of Moscow and Baghdad in further expanding practical cooperation in all key areas
Kamchatka was highly prepared for the earthquake — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the technological preparedness has proven itself
Russian intelligence plays radio game in Chasov Yar liberation
Russian drones dominated in the air over Chasov Yar and helped advance the assault units and hardware
Trump’s remarks on Ukraine deal timeline should be directed at Kiev — upper house speaker
Valentina Matviyenko noted that it is Kiev that is disrupting peace negotiations
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military airfield, ammo depot
The Russian Defense Ministry said that all the designated targets were hit
Russia eyes creating energy technology export sector targeting BRICS, Middle East, Africa
Sergey Tsivilev stated that to support large-scale exports of energy technologies, Russia intends to create a system for their promotion and technical support abroad, as well as transition to unified standards with its partners
Trump should reconsider Ukraine policy, build dialogue with Russia — expert
According to Doug Bandow, the US should indicate its willingness to ultimately end sanctions, unfreeze Russian financial assets and reengage internationally with Moscow
Western sanctions continue to block Russian agriculture exports — Russian MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin noted that "politicizing food security issues is wrong and unacceptable"
US must compensate losses to Tehran's nuclear program — top Iranian diplomat
"With the Europeans, there is no reason right now to negotiate because they cannot lift sanctions, they cannot do anything," Abbas Araghchi said
Putin to hold talks with Laos president
The leaders of Russia and Laos held high-level meetings in October 2023, as well as in May and October 2024
Air leak on Russian segment of ISS continues — Roscosmos
"The leak is ongoing. We continue our efforts to find and fix it, with the recent repairs having seriously reduced the rate of air leakage," Roscosmos Executive Director of Manned Space Programs, special presidential envoy for international space cooperation Sergey Krikalyov said
Russia discusses military bases with Syria
Russia has an air base in Humaymim and a naval base in Tartus
Seventeen countries adopt final document of UN's Palestine conference — top Saudi diplomat
The document contains comprehensive proposals for resolving the Palestinian issue through a series of political, economic, humanitarian, and legal measures
Chasov Yar liberation marks Russian military successes
"The constant advance of the Russian forces along the whole combat engagement line and liberation of new settlements and territories testified that Russia is successfully continuing the special military operation," Igor Korotchenko said
Kiev ready to pay for Western weapons with cultural heritage — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Kiev does not shy away from plundering valuables located within Ukraine’s territory, often exporting them abroad under the pretense of a "rescue operation"
Zaluzhny less polarizing than Zelensky — Swiss expert
According to Hicheme Lehmici, Valeriy Zaluzhny has never taken a hardline stance on cultural issues and has not openly rejected Ukraine’s cultural diversity, which includes a significant Russian-speaking population
Press review: Palestine conference exposes Western rift as US-China extend tariff truce
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 30th
Russia welcomes all efforts to normalize ties with US — senior diplomat
Russia is set to develop normal and respectful ties with all countries worldwide, Sergey Vershinin said
Russia encircles Konstantinovka in DPR as Ukrainian commanders flee — expert
As soon as Konstantinovka is captured, Russian troops will get access to Slavyansk, Yan Gagin, a military and political expert from the DPR, said
South Korea to invest $350 bln in US, purchase $100 bln worth of LNG — Trump
The suggested volume of investment will be announced within the next two weeks when South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrives in Washington
Ukrainian defense chief points to tense situation along entire frontline
According to Denis Shmygal, the situation is not expected to improve
Russian MFA criticizes reason that Norway used to join EU sanctions against Moscow
Accoridng to Maria Zakharova, this reason can only be described as paranoia
Possible relocation of UN headquarters from New York being looked at — Russian diplomat
"Currently, Russia has problems with obtaining visas for members of the Russian delegation to UN event in New York," whereas the United States is obliged to issue such visas without delays and without conditioning visa issuance on any other matters, he explained
BP's Bob Dudley on working in Russia: 'We have the trust'
In an interview with TASS, Dudley talks about leaving BP, outlines the reasons why oil prices are unlikely to return to $100 per barrel and reveals the ways to gain the trust necessary for working in Russia
Houthis claim drone strikes on three Israeli targets
The Houthis struck a target in Tel Aviv, as well as military facilities in Ashkelon and the Negev Desert
Ukrainian parliament restores anti-corruption bodies' independence
As many as 330 deputies voted in favor of the law
Indian export federation calls 25% US duties 'disappointing'
Ajay Sahai, General and Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations, said that India is constructively cooperating with the United States to sign a trade deal
Situation in Angola back to normal after riots — Russian ambassador
Interior Minister Manuel Homem announced that 22 people had died, 197 had been injured, and 1,214 had been detained for suspected looting
US president's behavior contradicts all norms of diplomacy — Brazilian leader
Introducing 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods could negatively affect the US economy, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva added
US could announce more tariffs on India later this week — Trump
The US president complained that the US has a trade deficit with the Asian country
Russian official points to threat of direct Western attacks on Russian ships
Nikolay Patrushev pointed out that NATO was actively developing and testing advanced drones and autonomous underwater vehicles, capable of operating covertly and conducting sudden strikes on almost any surface and underwater targets
FBI finds docs related to alleged Russia election meddling in 'burn bags' — media
The annex is believed to contain evidence that the US intelligence community had foreign sources indicating that "the FBI would play a role in spreading the alleged Trump-Russia collusion narrative"
Trump reveals fastest way to end humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip
"The fastest way to end the humanitarian crises in Gaza is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages," the US leader wrote
Trump may sanction countries that purchase oil, gas from Russia
US President is changing the game and he is going to put tariffs on countries who buy oil and gas from Russia, propping up its "war machine," Senator Lindsey Graham said
Trump says BRICS acts against America, US dollar
According to the US president, BRICS wants to dent the status of the dollar as the world's reserve currency
Russian troops evacuate most residents from Chasov Yar in Donetsk region
The residents had been hiding in basements for a long time, waiting for the arrival of Russian troops
After retreat from Chasov Yar Ukrainian military attacked infrastructure, 50% destroyed
"The enemy consistently targets the surviving infrastructure in settlements from which they are being pushed out," the sources explained
Trump’s measures against Brazil driven by fears of strengthening BRICS — Brazilian senator
"The United States does not publicly recognize, but it has fear and concern about [the strengthening of] BRICS," Carlos Viana said
Kiev is pulling soldiers, mercenaries trained in Europe to Konstantinovka — Duma member
Viktor Vodolatsky said that the influx of foreign fighters continues unabated, despite many being neutralized
Nine moderate earthquakes rock Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in span of one hour
Nine earthquakes of magnitudes 5.0, 4.8, 4.8, 5.3, 6.0, 5.2, 5.0, 5.4 and 6.0 were recorded in Kamchatka over an hour, seismologists said
Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano erupts in Kamchatka after earthquake — RAS service
Researchers have recorded molten lava flows along the western slope of the volcano
Russia has potential to build fully domestic LNG plant — Energy Minister
Sergey Tsivilev noted that Russia is already developing its own turbine and heat-exchange equipment production
US plans to land on Moon in next 3.5 years — acting NASA head
"What we learn on the Moon is what's going to take us to Mars," Sean Duffy said
NATO turns Baltic region into area of military, political instability — presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev added that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines shows that the West is ready to carry out terrorist acts
Russian forces liberate Chasov Yar — top brass
The offensive operation was conducted by Battlegroup South
Lavrov says Russia, Syria agree to reevaluate all existing agreements
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that this process should be established on a regular basis
US interference in Brazil's judicial system unacceptable — Lula da Silva
The country's leadership considers "it unjustified to use political arguments to introduce" 50% tariffs on Brazilian exports to the United States, the president added
Trump announces 25% tariffs for India from August 1
Despite friendly relations between the two countries, the US has done "relatively little business" with India "because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country," the US leader said
Initiative to improve relations with Russia should come from US — Russian MFA
"We are supporters of normal, good, mutually respectful development of relations with all countries of the world, including the US," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin noted
Russian man found dead in Istanbul with garbage bag on head: What we know
According to the report, the police are investigating the causes of the young man's death
West implementing set of measures to disrupt Russia’s plans in Arctic — Kremlin aide
"The increasingly frequent deployments of NATO ships to the Barents Sea and flights near the Russian bases cause special concern," Nikolay Patrushev said
Russia to shutter 20 crossings on Ukraine border on August 1
The list includes 13 road and 7 railroad crossings
Press review: US eyes Ukraine peace by 2029 as Russia warns of Black Sea buildup
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 28th
Medvedev reminds Trump about dangers of ‘walking dead’
"Perhaps he should recall his favorite films about the walking dead and think about how dangerous a ‘dead hand’ can be, even one that doesn’t exist in nature," Dmitry Medvedev wrote
