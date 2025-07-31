Trump’s measures against Brazil driven by fears of strengthening BRICS — Brazilian senator

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31. /TASS/. The introduction of 50% tariffs on Brazilian imports by the US is out of fear of a strengthening BRICS community, Brazilian Senator Carlos Viana said, adding that Washington's criticism of the continuation of the trial of the country’s former leader Jair Bolsonaro is just a pretext.

"The issue surrounding former President Bolsonaro was initially used as a way to raise tariffs," he told the UOL media company following the talks with representatives of the White House on the issue of tariffs revision. "The United States does not publicly recognize, but it has fear and concern about [the strengthening of] BRICS," the legislator added.

Washington is demanding that Brasilia completely revise its foreign policy, according to the senator who met with US officials and Republican Party representatives as part of the Brazilian delegation. "We were made very clear that Brazil needs to restructure [its foreign political policy], restore ties [with the US], but above all, define its geopolitical priorities," he said.

The senator recommended that President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva take the first step toward improving relations with the US. "It depends on the president," he noted. "If Lula da Silva invited Trump to visit Brazil, a good foundation [for negotiations] would be laid," Viana said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order raising tariffs on imports from Brazil to 50%. The decision was made due to the fact that the actions of the Brazilian government pose a threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, according to the statement. The tariff increase is related to the trial of the previous Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, the statement said.