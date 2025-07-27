Qatar sends 49 trucks with humanitarian aid to Gaza — foreign ministry

DOHA, July 27. /TASS/. Qatar has dispatched another batch of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, the country’s foreign ministry said.

According to the ministry, at least 49 trucks with food have arrived in Egypt and Jordan to be further distributed among the enclave’s population.

Humanitarian cargoes include food sets for 4,704 families, 200 tons of food products for about 50,000 people, as well as 174 tons of flour, and 5,000 baby food cans. The cargoes will be handed over to the UN World Food Program, which will deliver them to Gaza via the Rafah and Zikim checkpoints.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a pause in military activity in several Gaza areas to ease the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave. The pause will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time (from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT) in Al Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City where the Israeli army is not conducting military operations and will be in effect until further notice. The move, according to the IDF, aims to increase the amount of humanitarian aid coming into the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Ali Baraka, a senior Hamas official, slammed this decision as a move aiming to distract attention from continuing hostilities in the enclave.