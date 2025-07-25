European powers offer sanctions deferral if Iran resumes nuclear talks with US — media

LONDON, July 25. /TASS/. The European countries involved in resolving the Iranian nuclear crisis — the UK, Germany, and France — are prepared to offer Tehran a deferral on sanctions if it agrees to resume dialogue with the United States and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), The Financial Times reported, citing informed sources.

According to the report, the proposed delay would last several months and would depend on the adoption of a relevant resolution by the UN Security Council. Any easing of sanctions would be contingent on Iran’s engagement in negotiations with Washington and its cooperation with IAEA inspectors. Further details have not been disclosed.

On July 21, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced that a new round of talks between Iran and the European trio would take place on July 25 in Istanbul at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

Earlier this year, five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the US failed to yield significant progress. The diplomatic process was hindered by Israel’s military operation targeting Iran, followed by US strikes on three key sites related to Tehran’s nuclear program. Meanwhile, European representatives continue separate negotiations with Iranian officials.