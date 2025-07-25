Aid entered Gaza not because of Hamas-Israeli talks — Egyptian governor

CAIRO, July 25. /TASS/. Aid trucks started to enter the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night not as a result of agreements between Palestine’s Hamas movement and Israel, but because of the Egyptian government’s political efforts, Governor of North Sinai Province Khaled Megawer has told TASS.

"Thanks to cooperation with our partners, a significant number of aid trucks has entered Gaza. However, this happened not as a result of negotiations between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, but as a result of the Egyptian side’s political effort," the official said.

The aid trucks carry mostly food, including flour, to the enclave, the governor added. In his words, "this was done to save the enclave’s residents from famine, which they are already experiencing amid acute food shortages."

Readiness to help

The governor of North Sinai Province also said that Egypt is ready to send hundreds of aid trucks to the Gaza Strip every day, and the deliveries will be coordinated by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

"Egypt has significant reserves and is ready to ensure the entry of hundreds of aid trucks to Gaza every day. Coordination in this area will be ensured by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, which owns a number of large warehouses, located near the border crossings leading to the enclave," he said.

The official added that the North Sinai Province is "ready to receive aid from other countries, no matter how it is delivered to Egypt: by land, air or sea."

Hospitals in border areas were "put on high alert and ready to treat the wounded," who may be delivered there if the Rafah border crossing resumes its work.

Egypt’s Al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya television reported on July 24 that 166 trucks with humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday, while another 180 crossed into the Palestinian enclave throughout the day. The trucks used the Zikim and Kerem Shalom border crossings.

International humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza stopped on March 2, 2025, as all border crossings remain closed under Israel’s decision.