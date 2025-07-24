Users report Starlink outages across the world

NEW YORK, July 24. /TASS/. Users in some countries are reporting issues with their Starlink service, according to the Downdetector service.

According to the service, 60% of users who reported outages, complain about lack of Internet connection, and 40% say they are experiencing a total outage.

About 63,000 US users reported outages in the work of Starlink. Major service failures have also been recorded in the UK, Australia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

The number of complaints in Canada topped 13,000 and exceeded 11,000 in Germany.