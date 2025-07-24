France to recognize State of Palestine at UNGA session in September — president

PARIS, July 24. /TASS/. Paris will officially recognize the State of Palestine at the September session of the United Nations General Assembly, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine. I will make this announcement at the United Nations General Assembly in September. The most important thing today is to end the war in Gaza and provide relief to civilians," he wrote on the X social media platform.

The French leader highlighted the need "to ensure the demilitarization of the Palestinian movement Hamas, as well as the security and restoration of Gaza." "Finally, we need to build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and ensure that, by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all nations in the Middle East," Macron stressed.

On April 9, Macron announced that France could recognize the State of Palestine in June.

Ireland, Spain, and Norway announced their recognition of the State of Palestine in 2024, amid increased tensions in the Middle East. The Soviet Union, of which Russia is the legal successor, recognized the State of Palestine in 1988.