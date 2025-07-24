US greenlights potential $180 mln sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS/. The US State Department has approved a potential sale of air defense equipment worth $180 million to Ukraine, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

"The government of Ukraine has requested to buy equipment and services to support the training, sustainment, and refurbishment measures of existing US-origin air defense systems," the agency, which is in charge of foreign arms sales, said in a statement. "The estimated total cost is $180 million."

"The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s ability to meet current and future threats," it said. "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States."

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the agency went on to say.

The principal contractors will be Sierra Nevada Corporation and V2X, both based in the US, along with Radionix and Systems Electronic Export in Ukraine.

"Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US government or contractor representatives to Ukraine," the statement said.