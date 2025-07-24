Rallies against Zelensky's crackdown on anti-corruption bodies engulf ten Ukrainian cities

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Rallies against the Vladimir Zelensky law effectively abolishing the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have kicked off in another five cities.

According to the Hromadske - News media outlet, the protests, which earlier engulfed the cities of Lvov, Rovno, Ternopol, Kharkov and Khmelnitsky, have now spread to Vinnitsa, Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk), Nikolayev and Poltava. A protest rally has also begun in the city of Zhitomir, the Ukrinform news agency reported.

Zelensky has long been trying to take NABU and SAPO under control but they had previously managed to stay independent. On June 23, NABU brought corruption charges against Alexey Chernyshov, who at the time served as Ukraine’s deputy prime minister and minister of national unity. Chernyshov is seen as a very influential member of Zelensky’s inner circle, a fact that only escalated tensions. Opposition lawmakers point out that anti-corruption agencies were pushing to bring changes against other close Zelensky allies. On July 21, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) carried out 70 searches of NABU employees, and also raided SAPO. Late on Tuesday, about 2,000 Kiev residents took to the streets to protest and demand, among other things, the resignation of Andrey Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office. Rallies were also held in Dnepr, Lvov, Odessa, Poltava, Rovno and Ternopol. However, Zelensky still signed the controversial law, which took effect on July 23. The move sparked protests across Ukraine. In Kiev, over 9,000 people took to the streets to rally against the law.

On Thursday, Zelensky submitted to the legislature a bill on the so-called strengthening of the powers of the anti-corruption agencies. The bill would require, among other things, that officers of the Security Service of Ukraine subject the staff of the two bodies, along with employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, the Economic Security Bureau and the police who have access to state secrets, to lie detector tests.