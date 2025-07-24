Israel carries out airstrikes on Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, July 24. /TASS/. Fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force have carried out a series of massive airstrikes on ground facilities near the Lebanese cities of Jezzine and Nabatieh north of the Litani River.

According to the Janoubia news website, the attack targeted suspected underground shelters, command posts and storage sites of the Shia militia Hezbollah. Local authorities have not reported civilian casualties.

In the morning, a drone targeted the pickup truck of a Hezbollah member in the Ayta ash-Shaab municipality. The strike killed the driver and caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The media outlet added that on Thursday, Israeli troops had penetrated 800 km deep into Lebanese territory in the Houla municipality and carried out a mop-up operation, blowing up several buildings. A wooded area in the Beit Lif municipality also came under attack; hotspots of fire were recorded there.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had struck Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon.

The strikes targeted weapons depots; a rocket launcher was also hit. According to the Israeli army, "the presence of these weapons and the activity of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.".