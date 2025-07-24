White House issues internal gag order on Epstein — NBC

NEW YORK, July 24. /TASS/. The White House has made it clear that no one in the administration is allowed to talk about the case of sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein without approval from above as President Donald Trump wants the issue out of the limelight, NBC reported citing sources.

"Trump himself has signaled that he doesn’t want members of his administration talking about the matter nonstop," a White House official told the broadcaster.

The president adopted the strategy to quell criticism about his refusal to release transcripts of testimony in the case of Epstein, who was accused of sexual exploitation of minors in 2019.

During the 2024 election campaign, Trump and his team repeatedly promised to declassify the Epstein files and ensure maximum transparency of this story. Now that they are backtracking, even Trump’s most ardent supporters can’t help but look at the move with suspicion, as the more the American president tries to deflect the issue, the louder the calls to release the files become.