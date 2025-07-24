Houthis to increase military potential to put pressure on Israel — leader

DOHA, July 24. /TASS/. The Houthis from the rebel Yemeni Ansar Allah movement intend to increase the military potential of their armed forces to increase the effectiveness of attacks on Israel, leader Abdel Malik al-Houthi.

"We, the Yemeni people, at the state and public levels, in the military and other spheres, will not miss the opportunity to support the Palestinian people. We are exploring additional options for using force and will continue to develop our military capabilities to more effectively counter the enemy and increase pressure on him," al-Houthi said, referring to Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.

After the escalation of the conflict in Gaza in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would shell Israel and would not allow ships associated with it to pass through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The attacks stopped in mid-January, when a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave was imposed. However, after the breakdown of the truce in early March, the rebels resumed attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, and began to attempt to attack targets on the territory of the Jewish state, including Ben Gurion airport.