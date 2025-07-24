Xi Jinping, other world leaders offer condolences over plane crash in Russia's Far East

BEIJING/CAIRO/ISTANBUL/BAKU/ASTANA/MINSK, July 24. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered condolences to Russian leader Vladimir Putin over a deadly passenger plane crash in the Far Eastern Amur Region, Xinhua news agency reports.

Earlier on Thursday, an An-24 passenger plane operated by Angara Airlines crashed during the second approach to land at Tynda Airport. According to various reports, there were 46 to 49 people on board, including crew. All those on board died in the crash, the Russian Investigative Committee said. The wreckage was found on a mountainside 16 kilometers from the city of Tynda; rescuers are working at the crash site. A state of emergency has been declared in the Amur Region, along with three days of mourning. A criminal investigation is underway.

Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences in a telegram as quoted by state news agency AzerTAdzh.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], I am deeply saddened by the news of numerous human casualties in the crash of the AN-24 passenger plane in the Amur Region. In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my most sincere condolences to you, the families and friends of the victims," it said.

The Foreign Ministry of the Turkish Republic issued a special statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the plane crash that occurred today in the Amur Region of the Russian Federation. We express our condolences to the relatives of the victims and the Russian people," the statement read.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko perceived the news with deep sorrow, according to official news agency BelTA.

"On behalf of the Belarusian people and on my own behalf, I convey my words of sympathy and sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," he said in a telegram sent to Putin.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sincere condolences to his Russian counterpart, his press office said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed his condolences to Putin and all Russians on his Facebook page.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the entire Egyptian people, I express my sincere condolences to my friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and all citizens of the Russian Federation in connection with the crash of a passenger plane in the east of the country. I deeply express my condolences to the families of all those who died in this tragic incident," el-Sisi wrote.