BERLIN, July 24. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regularly hear the sound of military activities near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the organization said in a statement.

"The IAEA team has continued to hear explosions and gunfire at varying distances from the plant almost every day," the statement said.

The IAEA added that the situation with the power supply to the Zaporozhye NPP "continues to be extremely fragile," with the plant having had access to only one of ten power lines in the last three months. In view of this, the experts continued to observe the testing of three emergency diesel generators at the NPP site.

The experts also discussed with the plant management different options for refilling the plant’s cooling pond and plans for emergency response exercise at the NPP site later this year.

On July 23, the Ukrainian army attacked a residential area in Energodar, the city near the Zaporozhye NPP, several times with kamikaze drones. Early on July 18, Ukrainian troops shelled a private kindergarten and residential buildings. A woman sustained injuries as a result.

Throughout the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian army has repeatedly attacked residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Energodar and the Zaporozhye NPP.

Earlier, the city authorities called on residents to report accomplices of the Kiev regime who provide Ukraine with information about the specialists of the Zaporozhye NPP and other organizations important to the city to intimidate them. A chatbot has been created to exchange data with residents of Energodar. The city authorities said that all those who sent the necessary data are guaranteed anonymity and an appropriate response.