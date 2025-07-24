Talks between Iran, European trio set to begin at 6:30 a.m. GMT on July 25 — agency

TEHRAN, July 24. /TASS/. Talks between Iran and the European trio (the UK, Germany and France) on resolving the crisis around Tehran’s nuclear program are set to begin at the Iranian consulate in Istanbul at 9:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT) on Friday, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced on July 21 that the next round of talks with members of the European trio would take place in Istanbul on July 25 and would involve deputy foreign ministers. Iran will be represented by Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi.