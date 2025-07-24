Kim Jong Un gets live look at North Korean troops in training

SEOUL, July 24. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited an artillery unit of the Korean People’s Army and overseen one of its firing exercises, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the media outlet, Kim was accompanied by Pak Jong Chon, deputy chairman of the Central Military Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and secretary of the party’s Central Committee, and Defense Minister No Kwang Chol.

The head of state was briefed by the commanding officers there and emphasized the importance of the drills, held under the General Staff’s plan. The exercise was aimed at testing artillery units’ abilities to conduct night marches, perform military deployment missions and carry out sudden strikes at enemy targets in coastal areas.

Kim expressed great satisfaction with the progress of the drills, which resembled a real battle, as well as with their result. He stressed that "knowing your enemy" was a crucial factor for success.

The North Korean leader emphasized that service members of the Korean People’s Army should meticulously and consistently hone their skills in exercises, and remain prepared to engage in combat at any moment and fight their enemy in a "one versus 100" situation.

Kim congratulated the troops on effectively achieving their goals and bestowed on them an invitation to take part in celebrations marking the 72nd anniversary of the end of the Korean War (1950-1953).