MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Ukraine is in a dead end as it failed to quickly master new military technologies in contrast to Russia, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny admitted.

"We should not focus on why the dead end emerged. There is a fact that it exists. Our enemy, the Russians, did find a way out. While we were looking for more drones to stabilize and make defense sustainable, they went the other way. They excellently exited the situation. They expanded the combat zone and invented optic fiber drones," he told the Left Bank YourTube channel. The fiber optic drones "fully disrupt our logistics and cut the ways to deliver ammunition," he added.

The second example is that Ukraine stopped after it created mobile air defense groups. Russia raised the drone altitude to 2,000 meters. "Ukraine failed for objective and subjective reasons to quickly master the new possibilities. I mean all technologies, not only drones," Zaluzhny said.

He insists that technologies open a way out of the dead end. Those who call to add a million soldiers are wrong. "We do not need people. We need brains to build up the strategy," he said adding the number of killed and wounded Ukrainians is critical for the national demography.