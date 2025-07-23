Russia, Ukraine agree to swap not only military servicemen, but also civilians — source

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange not only soldiers, but also civilians, a source told TASS.

The agreement was reached during the third round of talks in Istanbul, Turkey, according to the source.

"The main outcome: There will be exchanges not only of military servicemen, but also civilians," he said.

The talks lasted about 40 minutes.

The first round took place in Istanbul on May 16, with the sides agreeing to swap 1,000 prisoners each and exchange memorandums on ways to resolve the crisis.

At the second meeting, on June 2, the sides exchanged draft memorandums on a peace settlement, and also agreed to exchange seriously wounded prisoners and bodies. Moscow handed over several thousand bodies to Kiev.