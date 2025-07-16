Yerevan aims for lasting peace with Baku — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, July 16. /TASS/. The Armenian government is committed to securing a long-term peace with Azerbaijan and counts on the support of the people of the republic, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference.

"There will be peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, not war. And, in fact, we are working on a long-term solution to this issue and must continue to work. And I believe that the Armenian people will help us in this matter, I am sure of it," he said.

According to Pashinyan, an exceptional event took place when the head of government from the rostrum of the Armenian parliament said: "People, this is (achieving peace with Baku - TASS) our strategy. I will continue this strategy, I will follow this path. If you do not agree, make a revolution."

The prime minister again said that he has no doubt that the Armenian people will support the authorities in this matter.

On March 13, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that Yerevan and Baku had approved a peace agreement and completed negotiations. Armenia is now waiting for Azerbaijan’s proposals on the place and date of signing the document.