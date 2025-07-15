Mediators working with Hamas, Israel on framework agreement - Qatari Foreign Ministry

DOHA, July 15. /TASS/. Qatari and Egyptian mediators continue consultations with representatives of Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement to reach a framework agreement that would pave the way for the next stage of negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, advisor to the Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for the foreign ministry announced during a briefing.

"Regarding the ceasefire negotiations, they are still in the first phase, primarily focused on reaching an agreement in principle," he said. Responding to a question from a TASS correspondent, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson clarified that mediators are working on a framework agreement between the parties to the conflict. "This agreement will serve as the basis for initiating indirect negotiations aimed at reaching a [ceasefire] deal. Thus, we are currently <…> in the first phase, with the second phase concluding in a ceasefire agreement, followed by subsequent stages leading to a sustainable truce in the Gaza Strip," Al-Ansari added.

According to the Qatari prime minister’s advisor, "consultations are ongoing at this time." "Frankly, I cannot specify a timeframe, but I can say that mediation efforts continue around the clock," he stated. Al-Ansari noted that "no mediator can set a strict timeline for the talks," as all parties remain engaged in negotiations, and "new ideas" are emerging during consultations which are subsequently reviewed by mediators.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel with mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the US resumed the negotiation process in Doha aiming to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave. The AFP agency reported on July 12, citing Palestinian sources, that the major stumbling block at the consultations in Doha is Israel’s intention to preserve its military presence in the Palestinian enclave. According to one of the sources, the Israeli delegation presented a roadmap that demonstrates Israel’s intention to preserve the presence of its troops in more than 40% of the enclave’s territory. On July 13, the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya reported, citing sources, that Hamas had expressed readiness to resume discussions on a plan for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, initially proposed by Qatar earlier this year. The initiative envisions the withdrawal of Israeli forces by 700 meters from the border of the Palestinian enclave, with a 400-meter pullback in certain areas of the Gaza Strip.