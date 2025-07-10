Armenian PM, Azerbaijani president instruct commissions to continue work on delimitation

YEREVAN, July 10. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev instructed state commissions to continue work on border delimitation during talks in the city of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The leaders, taking stock of the progress made with respect to border delimitation process, instructed the respective state commissions to continue practical work in this regard," the statement said.

Pashinyan and Aliyev noted that "bilateral negotiations represent the most efficient format to address all issues concerning the normalization process, and on this basis, it was agreed to continue such result-oriented dialogue."