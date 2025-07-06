Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, July 6. /TASS/. Israel has delivered another series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck several Hezbollah military sites, strategic weapons production and storage sites, and a rocket launching site in the area of Beqaa and southern Lebanon," it said. "The presence of weapons and Hezbollah activities in the area constitute blatant violations of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

The IDF stressed that it will continue "to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel.".