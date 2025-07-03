Europe cannot replace US arms supplies to Ukraine — Zelensky

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Kiev expects the United States to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, as Europe is unable to fully replace these deliveries, particularly when it comes to air defense systems, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"We hope for continued US support because there are some items that, unfortunately, Europe cannot provide - especially missiles for the Patriot system, which are critical, and other air defense systems," Zelensky stated at a press conference in Denmark.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump may take place on Friday. "As for bilateral relations with the United States and their support, I hope that perhaps tomorrow or in the next few days we will talk about it with President Trump," he added.

Earlier, the New York Times newspaper reported that the United States would suspend deliveries of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) precision-guided weapons, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and some other weapons to Kiev.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it summoned US Charge d’Affaires John Ginkel to discuss the situation with halted supplies.