Ukraine crisis

Germany starts funding long-range strike systems production for Ukraine — media

According to the newspaper, the German government representatives have signed the first contract with Ukrainian officials, under which Berlin will finance the production of over 500 long-range An-196 drones

BERLIN, July 1. /TASS/. Germany has initiated funding for the production of long-range combat systems for Ukraine, the Die Welt newspaper reports, citing its own sources.

According to the newspaper, the German government representatives have signed the first contract with Ukrainian officials, under which Berlin will finance the production of over 500 long-range An-196 ("Luityi") drones.

No further details were disclosed. As noted by the DPA agency, the German government has altered its policy on publicizing military aid to Kiev, now citing confidentiality in response to inquiries. The An-196 ("Luityi") drones are capable of striking targets at distances of up to 1,200 kilometers. Earlier, Der Spiegel magazine reported that the deal would involve a "three-digit million sum."

In mid-June, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Vladimir Zelensky confirmed during talks in the Ukrainian capital that Berlin and Kiev intend to begin joint production of long-range strike systems, including drones and cruise missiles. The two countries plan to manufacture these systems in both their territories in the future.

Germany is the second largest weapons supplier to Ukraine after the United States. Since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, it has provided Kiev with support worth around 44 billion euro. The Russian side had repeatedly warned that flooding the Kiev regime with weapons only protracts the conflict.

Macron plans to continue contacts with Putin, calls for ceasefire in Ukraine
The two leaders spoke for more than two hours, focusing mainly on the situation in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine
Ukrainian officials talking increasingly more about cease-fire behind closed doors — FT
According to the report, without a clear strategy, "a sense of hopelessness risks descending over the country"
Pakistani minister says US, Israel put entire region in danger by attacking Iran
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made the statement at a ceremony on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad
Ukrainian brigade stationed in Sumy reinforced with UK-trained troops
"Some of the officers were redeployed from military medics to become assault platoon commanders," Russian security agencies told TASS
Ukrainian top commander prohibits troops from amassing after strikes on training centers
According to Alexander Syrsky, additional shelters will be erected at training sites
UN confirms murder, torture of POWs by Ukrainian military
According to the report, 59 out of 95 prisoners of war interviewed by the office "described acts of torture and ill-treatment, including beatings with sticks, plastic tubes, electric shocks, dog attacks, excessive physical exercises, death threats, sexual violence, mock execution and humiliation"
French politician calls for stopping financing, arming Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that he did not rule out potential sending Western troops to Ukraine
Polish Orlen no longer supplies Russian oil to Czech Republic — radio
Chief executive officer of the concern Ireneusz Fafara called this day a "historic date," adding that deliveries of oil from other directions were maintained
Putin praises economic potential of Donbass and Novorossiya
The Russian president noted the need for a powerful restart of the economy of these regions
Russia blocks access to web resources of 15 EU media in response to EU sanctions
"Should the restrictions against the Russian mass media and information channels be lifted, the Russia side will also revise its decision with respect to European media outlets," the Russian Foreign Ministry added
Dramatic increase in NATO defense spending to bring about its collapse — Lavrov
The foreign minister pointed out that Russia plans to be guided by common sense, rather than imaginary threats
Cuba’s top diplomat slams Trump’s latest anti-Cuban move as criminal conduct
On Monday, Trump directed his administration to strengthen the US policy toward Cuba
No one hampering implementation of Russian-Ukrainian agreements — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov refrained to comment on the dynamic of the negotiating process
Mercenaries fighting in Ukraine’s Sumy region mostly come from Colombia — Russian security
Foreign mercenaries are taking part in hostilities having no documents on them
Su-34 jet crashes in Russia, pilots survive — Defense Ministry
A search and rescue team is heading to the crash site to take the crew to the base
Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov gets 13 years in prison for embezzlement
After the verdict was announced, Timur Ivanov's defense told TASS that it would appeal the court's decision
Kremlin resolutely condemns Kiev regime’s strikes on Russian peaceful cities
Russian military is taking measures to minimize such risks, Dmitry Peskov asserted
Germany's hopes for green energy dashed, country needs Russian energy — AfD deputy
Kotre called on the German MPs and politicians to lift anti-Russian sanctions that are harming Germany
Trump strengthens US policy toward Cuba — memorandum
The document enforces the statutory ban on US tourism to the island nation
Azerbaijan’s ambassador arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry
The diplomat proceeded without any comment for journalists
Ukraine could reach breaking point within 6 months without major new military aid — report
According to the report, there are also some shortfalls, such as Ukrainian troop numbers, that the country’s Western allies cannot fix
Entire Lugansk People’s Republic liberated — republic’s head
"Just a couple of days ago, I received a report that the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic has been 100% liberated," Leonid Pasechnik said
Ukraine uses Storm Shadows in June 30 missile strike on civilian targets in DPR
Rodion Miroshnik noted that, given that Donetsk People’s Republic is constantly shelled by Ukrainian troops, "this attack was not unique in terms of the number of casualties or the amount of damage"
Ukraine puts prominent Russian film director Mikhalkov on wanted list
Nikita Mikhalkov has also been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website
Detained members of Azeri group operate in Russia since 90s — law enforcement officers
Earlier, local media reported that a group of Azerbaijani natives had been detained in Yekaterinburg on June 27
Elon Musk calls for new political party
He reiterated his criticism of US President Donald Trump's bill
Ukraine’s accession to EU cannot yet be discussed seriously — Poland’s president-elect
Karol Nawrocki emphasized that "Ukraine’s belonging to the Western world" corresponds with Poland’s interests
Iranian MFA protests to Ukraine over Kiev's support of aggression against Iran
Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s First Department of Eurasia Shahram Farsai warned the Ukrainian charge d'affaires that there would be consequences if Kiev repeats its hostile and provocative rhetoric toward Tehran
New Ukrainian unit transferred to Sumy direction from Kharkov area
According to the report, the fighters of Russia’s battlegroup North grind down the enemy manpower and continue their successful offensive on this section of the front
Russia's air defenses down 35 drones in massive Ukrainian attack on LPR — republic’s head
Leonid Pasechnik said that a woman sustained injuries
Israel shoots down over 1,000 Iranian drones — permanent representative to UN
Danny Danon said that not a single Israeli aircraft was lost
Russian digital platform MAX reports registration of first million users
Over the past few weeks, 14 million messages have been sent in the messenger and more than 420,000 calls have been made
Russia’s Battlegroup West wipes out 56 enemy drone control centers, 12 Starlink stations
In addition, fighters from the Battlegroup West destroyed 17 fixed-wing drones and 12 mortar crews
Iranian strikes damage over 31,000 buildings in Israel — media
According to the report, this demonstrates that Iranian missiles have "inflicted enormous and irreparable damage" on Israel during the conflict
China develops new type of weapons, presumably to disable power grids
No details about the name or type of these weapons were provided
Israeli, US strikes may compel Iran to develop nuclear arms — WSJ
Experts polled by the daily note that Iran still has capabilities to continue enriching uranium but the exact timeline of it developing a nuclear weapon is hard to establish
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Russian fighters dislodge Ukrainian troops from most positions near Belogorovka in LPR
According to military expert Andrey Marochko, the seizure of the Belaya Gora height in the Lugansk People’s Republic will enable the Russian army to improve its positions in the area
Hybrid war against Belarus waged for decades and will escalate — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, over the past three decades, Belarus has established a modern, combat-ready, well-armed army
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
MH17 was apparently shot down by military aircraft, Dutch author says
"You can’t say for sure, but I think it must be a jet,” he said
Russia to study OPCW report on alleged detection of toxic substances in Ukraine — mission
The Russian diplomats also pointed out that the OPCW reports on Ukraine had no real basis and misled the world community
Injury toll in Ukrainian army’s missile attack on Donetsk rises to three
The Ukrainian army attacked the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk by air-launched long-range missiles on Monday evening
Moscow adds Daimler Truck to list of companies against which it imposes economic sanctions
The German automobile manufacturer Daimler Truck is a former shareholder of the Russian truck manufacturer Kamaz
Russia hands over Tamal frigate to India
Together with the Tamal, India is already operating eight frigates of project 11356
India eyes Russian S-500 air defense systems
S-500 is "a strategic defensive asset of Russia and its export demands permission of the top national leadership," the portal said
Press review: Moscow's red line on Ukraine troop training and Serbian protests boil over
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 30th
FACTBOX: Two days of unrest in Belgrade
The government is firm that it has no intention of bowing to the demonstrators' demands
Kremlin says Russia wants to keep good ties with Azerbaijan
Replying to a question about Azerbaijan’s reaction to members of its diaspora being detained in Yekaterinburg, Dmitry Peskov noted that these events were related to the operations of law enforcement agencies and could not serve as a cause for any demarches
What is known about aftermath of drone attack on enterprise in Russia’s Udmurt Region
According to the region's governor Alexander Brechalov, several people were injured as a result of the incident
With LPR liberated, Russia should create buffer zone of 70-120 km deep inside Ukraine
LPR’s head Leonid Pasechnik said earlier in the day that the entire territory of the republic has been liberated
Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip leave 95 Palestinians killed — TV
Also on Monday, Israeli troops bombarded the Yafa school in Gaza City where hundreds of displaced Palestinians were accommodated
Russia interested in friendly ties with Armenia, stability in that country — MFA
According to Dmitry Masyuk, Russia believes that "the period of political turbulence that the republic is going through, including the recent statements by the Armenian prime minister about preventing a coup attempt, is an internal matter of Armenia"
Ukraine’s top brass acknowledges loss of part of Sumy Region
The Ukrainian army no longer controls areas around the settlements of Vodolagi, Basovka, Loknya, Novenkoye, and Belovody in the north of the Sumy Region
PREVIEW: Progress MS-29 to undock from ISS before Russia launches a new cargo mission
The undocking of the Russian spacecraft is scheduled to take place at around 9:39 p.m. Moscow time
Russian diplomat says Ukraine hit Donetsk area with missiles intended for defense
According to Rodion Miroshnik, mission input data, or target coordinates, of the missiles that were fired could not have been entered into the flight control systems of the missiles without the participation of British or French specialists who have access from the manufacturers
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
Turkey raises fee on ships passing through Bosphorus, Dardanelles straits again
This is the fourth fee hike since 2022, when the president decreed to launch the process
Moscow sees coldest June 30 on record
By 3 p.m. Moscow time, the thermometer showed a mere plus 12.6 degrees
Russian diplomat says Serbia in midst of ‘slow-burning color revolution’
These protests are, in his words, advantageous for the West, which is reluctant to cooperate with the Serbian president, who, despite being oriented toward the EU, "holds a principally different position, defends Serbia’s sovereignty," and acts in the interests of his country
Trump says he could consider deporting Musk
On June 28, Musk again criticized the White House-sponsored bill aiming to cut government spending as it was about to pass a vote in the Senate
WSJ story on Ukraine’s losses in Sumy Region intelligence operation — Russian source
According to the newspaper, Russia allegedly deployed about 50,000 troops in the area, which is three times the number of the Ukrainian army there
Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk damages research institutes, music academy — administration
One civilian died and three others were injured as a result of the attack
Delegation of North Korean military academy departs to visit Russia — KCNA
The delegation led by the school’s chief, Kim Kum Chol, is planning to visit the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces
Russian intelligence chief meets with Cuban president during visit to Havana
Diaz-Canel emphasized that the meeting is held against the backdrop of significant political and historical anniversaries
Putin approves additional guarantees for rights of foreign investors
The decree stipulates conditions, under which foreigners can make investments in Russia without consideration of counter-sanction decrees of 2022 and 2023, which set limitations for representatives of unfriendly countries
Security officer says Kiev widely uses chemical weapons against Russian forces
According to the FSB officer, an improvised prussic acid laboratory was discovered on the abandoned positions of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic in May 2024 and a cache holding containers with chloropicrine, a toxic agent, was found in October 2024
Russia not stalling Ukraine talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow is primarily interested in achieving the goals it has set for the special military operation through diplomacy
Trump’s move to lift sanctions on Syria would be historic — top diplomat
The removal would "help propel Syria into a new phase of prosperity, stability, and openness to the international community," Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said
Moscow shares with Baku its approaches to mitigate damage to bilateral relations — MFA
Russia hopes that the Azerbaijani authorities will adhere to this approach as well, Dmitry Masyuk said
Two Crimean residents confess to gathering intelligence for Ukraine
It has been established that the detainees were recruited by Ukrainian intelligence through Telegram
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s command system, UAV workshops over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia thankful to US for its efforts toward Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov commented on US special envoy Keith Kellogg’s remarks that Russia is allegedly seeking to protract the settlement process
Putin orders to bring standard of living in Donbass, Novorossiya to all-Russia average
The Russian president noted that the Russian authorities constantly supervise the restoration, development of the economy, social, transport and other infrastructure of Donbass and Novorossiya
Baku says Yekaterinburg murder suspects died of blunt-force trauma
According to Azerbaijani Health Ministry forensic center director general Adalyat Gasanov, Azerbaijani forensic experts discovered "multiple injuries" on the bodies that were handed over
Press review: US puts Russian oil buyers on notice and Trump hits reset on global trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 1st
Russia considers ‘3+3’ format key element of Eurasian security — foreign ministry
Russia believes that meetings of the consultative regional platform are crucial for improving ties in the South Caucasus and ensuring the countries’ sustained and harmonious cooperation in areas of common interest
Russia carries on with its special military operation’s objectives in Ukraine — Kremlin
"The Kiev authorities know perfectly well what needs to be done to stop the fighting within the framework of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov said
EU experts warn EC about perils of tougher sanctions against Russia — SVR
According to the statement, the EU experts accused the EU bureaucrats of having grossly miscalculated by deciding to disconnect the majority of Russian banks from SWIFT, the international interbank system for transmitting financial information
LG fully withdraws from smartphone business after 30 years — newspaper
According to the report, LG Electronics has stopped all support, including official after-servicing of on June 30
Human rights commissioner calls on all states to condemn Kiev for torturing, killing POWs
Tatyana Moskalkova pointed out that the UN report revealed shocking facts about the crimes of the Kiev regime
Russia successfully tests its 50-qubit computer
Successful completion of the tests would pave the way for the production of serial samples of quantum computers and their commercial use, , the Lebedev Physical Institute added
Kiev loses over 1,350 troops in all frontline areas in past 24 hours — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian servicemen discover Ukrainian cache with chemical weapons in DPR — FSB
According to the report, the cache contained improvised explosive devices meant to be dropped from drones
Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspends prime minister’s powers
According to the media, 36 senators demanded Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s suspension after a recording of a telephone conversation she had with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen surfaced online
Ukrainian PM admits freezing Russian assets was unlawful
Denis Shmygal noted that "the situation in Ukraine remains difficult"
Russian-Indian arms cooperation reaches unprecedented scope
The two countries' cooperation develops in all guidelines - air defense, air force, ground troops
Russian coal exports unprofitable now in all directions
The ministry is confident that the country’s coal sector will manage to overcome the crisis it is currently facing as early as next year, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov said
Kiev senselessly destroying troops, equipment in attempt to contain Russian army — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Kiev's losses, including foreign mercenaries, amounted to nearly 4,000 troops in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week
British transport union RMT demands end to military aid to Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph reported that the initiative calls on Labour government ministers to commit to working toward a diplomatic, negotiated, long-term peaceful settlement
Azerbaijan’s ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry’s building
The diplomat spent nearly an hour in the Foreign Ministry
Russian MFA voices protest to Azerbaijani envoy in view of Baku's unfriendly actions
Rahman Mustafayev was earlier summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry due to Baku's "deliberate actions aimed at dismantling bilateral relations"
Russia gets ready for July 3 launch of Progress MS-31 spaceship
Roscosmos added that plans are to deliver 2,625 kilos of cargoes onboard the cargo ship
Drone attack on Udmurt Region’s enterprise kills three, injures 35 — governor
"They are receiving all the necessary medical care," Alexander Brechalov said
Top military brass warns US missile defense ships in Black and Baltic seas can hit Russia
It is unclear what missiles the Mk-41 launchers carry at a given moment, the deputy chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operations Directorate, Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir, said
Iran to renew talks as soon as it receives guarantees US won’t attack again — top diplomat
According to Abbas Araghchi, during the 12-day armed conflict with Israel, Iran showed and proved that it has the ability to defend itself
US urges Russia to agree to Ukraine ceasefire, trilateral talks — Kellogg
US special envoy to Ukraine said Russia has been stalling for time and described Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments on the talks from earlier this month as "Orwellian"
Foreign Ministry concerned over lack of communication with Russian reporters in Baku
Maria Zakharova emphasized that employees from the consular department of the Russian Embassy are not being allowed to interact with the journalists
Israeli-Iranian conflict rooted in ignoring Palestinian problem — Russian diplomat
According to Dmitry Polyansky, no progress "is seen" concerning the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2334 calling on Israel to immediately stop its settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territories
Press review: NATO tiptoes around Trump and Serbia digs into ammunition scandal
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 27th
Russia has won special military operation — Kneissl
"No one expected Russia to be so stable," former Austrian Foreign Minister said
