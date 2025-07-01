BERLIN, July 1. /TASS/. Germany has initiated funding for the production of long-range combat systems for Ukraine, the Die Welt newspaper reports, citing its own sources.

According to the newspaper, the German government representatives have signed the first contract with Ukrainian officials, under which Berlin will finance the production of over 500 long-range An-196 ("Luityi") drones.

No further details were disclosed. As noted by the DPA agency, the German government has altered its policy on publicizing military aid to Kiev, now citing confidentiality in response to inquiries. The An-196 ("Luityi") drones are capable of striking targets at distances of up to 1,200 kilometers. Earlier, Der Spiegel magazine reported that the deal would involve a "three-digit million sum."

In mid-June, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Vladimir Zelensky confirmed during talks in the Ukrainian capital that Berlin and Kiev intend to begin joint production of long-range strike systems, including drones and cruise missiles. The two countries plan to manufacture these systems in both their territories in the future.

Germany is the second largest weapons supplier to Ukraine after the United States. Since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, it has provided Kiev with support worth around 44 billion euro. The Russian side had repeatedly warned that flooding the Kiev regime with weapons only protracts the conflict.