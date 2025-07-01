Slovak president calls on EU leaders to meet with Russian representatives

BRATISLAVA, July 1. /TASS/. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, who is currently visiting Croatia, has called on European Union leaders to organize a meeting with Russian officials to launch dialogue on ending the conflict in Ukraine, the TASR news agency reported.

According to the agency, the Slovak president told a news conference in Zagreb that EU leaders "need to have the heart to meet with Russian representatives and begin a dialogue on how to end the war [in Ukraine] as soon as possible."

Currently, the success of ceasefire talks depends largely on contacts between the United States and Russia, he noted, adding that Europe should join the settlement effort.