CSTO foreign ministers reiterate commitment to promote Afghanistan’s development

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Top diplomats from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member nations have reiterated their commitment to efforts to promote stability and development in Afghanistan.

"We reiterate our commitment to helping Afghanistan become a peaceful and stable country and our readiness to take part in international efforts to ensure Afghanistan’s development, with the United Nations playing the central coordinating role. We call on the international community to increase humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people," the ministers said in their statement on the United Nations Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

The ministers underscored that the establishment of the UN Regional Center will promote cooperation in the interests of strengthening peaceful dialogue in Eurasia. "We are convinced that acting within its mandate, the Regional Center will contribute to the coordinated implementation of Program of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries," the statement reads.

"We emphasize the importance of reforming the UN development system that was initiated by the UN secretary general with an aim of strengthening its support for member countries in their movement toward Sustainable Development Goals. We reiterate our readiness to use the Regional Center’s potential to attain these goals," the statement says.