Yerevan ready to discuss place, date to sign peace deal with Baku — Armenian MFA

YEREVAN, June 30. /TASS/. Armenia is ready to begin discussing with Azerbaijan the place and date for signing a peace agreement, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference.

"Armenia remains constructive. We are ready to start negotiations with Azerbaijan on the place and time for signing a peace agreement," he stated.

According to the foreign minister, Yerevan is ready to consent to the dissolution of the international negotiating framework, the OSCE Minsk Group, as demanded by Azerbaijan, but only after or during the signing of the peace agreements.

On March 3, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that Yerevan and Baku had approved the text of the agreement and completed the negotiation process. Armenia clarified that it is waiting for Azerbaijan’s proposals on the place and date for signing the document.