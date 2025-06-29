Belgrade protestors called for civil war in Serbia — parliament speaker

BELGRADE, June 29. /TASS/. Participants of Saturday’s protests in Belgrade used the rally to call for a civil war, Serbian parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic said.

"Participants of the rally did not complete their assembly <…> with the words ‘Long live Serbia.’ They wrapped it up with a heinous call to kill Serbia, with an odious and open call for a civil war. Remember this, Serbia," she wrote on the X social network.

The rally in central Belgrade gathered around 36,000 participants, according to Serbia’s interior ministry. Protestors clashed with police, and detentions have been made.