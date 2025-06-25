US appointed new deputy ambassador to Russia — Embassy

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Washington has appointed a new deputy ambassador to Russia, Douglas Dykhouse.

"We are pleased to welcome J. Douglas Dykehouse at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow as the new deputy head of the diplomatic mission. Mr. Dykehouse is an experienced diplomat with more than 25 years of experience in the U.S. diplomatic service. Prior to his arrival in Moscow, he held the position of first deputy director of the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Management at the U.S. Department of State and senior positions in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram.

The diplomatic mission also said that Dykehouse's track record includes work in Afghanistan, Hungary, Mexico, Croatia and Turkmenistan.

"He also has a deep knowledge of Russia and Eastern Europe. We very much appreciate that the deputy head of the mission, Mr. Dykehouse, has joined our team at this important moment in relations between the United States and Russia," the embassy said.