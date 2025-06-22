US, Israel worked as single team against Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. The United States and Israel acted in close cooperation against Iran, US President Donald Trump stated.

"We worked as a team — like perhaps no team has ever worked before. And we’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel," he said in an address to the nation at the White House.

Earlier, Trump reported that the US Air Force had conducted a successful attack on "the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan." He noted that all US aircraft are now "outside of Iran’s space" and are "safely on their way home."

When asked by TASS for details about the incident, the Pentagon referred inquiries to the White House. The Defense Department also did not respond to a TASS request regarding whether Washington had notified Moscow in advance of its plans to strike Iran, or if any communication took place between the two countries following the operation.