Suicide bomber kills at least 20 people in Nigeria

PRETORIA, June 21. /TASS/. A suicide bomber killed at least 24 people in a cafeteria in northeastern Nigeria, the Daily Post reported.

Numerous people sustained injuries, according to the Nigerian newspaper. The female bomber detonated the explosive device in a popular cafeteria near a market in the town of Konduga. The place has been sealed off and an investigation is underway.

AFP reported, citing local residents, that the attack was carried out by the Boko Haram group. The fatalities include local militia fighters.