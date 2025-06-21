Iran has right to peaceful use of nuclear technology — Putin

DUBAI, June 21. /TASS/. Iran has the right to develop a civilian nuclear program and to use atomic technologies for peaceful purposes, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

"Iran has the right to pursue nuclear technology programs for peaceful purposes," the Russian head of state said. According to him, Russia is prepared to provide Iran with "the necessary assistance and support in the development of peaceful nuclear energy, just as it has in previous years."

"There are specific issues, in my view, that can and must be the subject of negotiations," Putin added, emphasizing that both Iran and Israel should be involved in the negotiation process to resolve the crisis surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. In the days that followed, the two countries continued to exchange attacks. Both sides have reported casualties and injuries resulting from these strikes and have acknowledged direct hits on several targets. The mutual strikes continue.