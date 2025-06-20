China's new mosquito-sized drone could revolutionize military warfare, medicine — SCMP

HONGKONG, June 20. /TASS/. A robotics laboratory at the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) in southeast China’s Hunan province has developed a mosquito-like unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) intended for use in covert military operations, South China Morning Post reported.

According the newspaper, which cited military sources and TV channels, similar miniature bionic robots are best suited to reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield. No additional details about the new drone were given.

At the same time, the tiny size of the device makes production of this new type of unmanned aerial vehicle a challenging task, as sensors, power devices, control circuits and other elements must fit into a very small space, the newspaper explained. This requires cooperation between engineers in the fields of microscopic devices, materials science, bionics and other disciplines, it continued.

Miniature robots can be used not only for military purposes but also in therapy, surgery, diagnostics, and medical visualization, the newspaper concluded.