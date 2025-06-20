Israel attacks missile systems, radar installations in Isfahan, Tehran — army

TEL AVIV, June 20. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has attacked Iranian radar installations and missile systems located in the areas of Isfahan and Tehran, the army press service reported.

"In recent days, Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Iranian missile systems and radar installations in the areas of Isfahan and Tehran, which were intended to target Israel Defense Forces aircraft and disrupt their operations," the statement said.

According to the army, "this strike expands the Israeli Air Force’s freedom of aerial operation in Iranian airspace, following the breakthrough to Tehran."