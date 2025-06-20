Mounting costs may prevent Israel from conducting lengthy war against Iran — newspaper

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. The conflict with Iran is costing Israel hundreds of millions of dollars a day, constraining the Jewish state’s ability to conduct a lengthy war, The Wall Street Journal writes.

According to the newspaper, air defenses alone can amount to $200 million a day; ammunition and aircraft also add to the price tag of the war. "Some estimates so far say that rebuilding or repairing damage could cost Israel at least $400 million," the paper adds.

The Wall Street Journal notes that "the mounting costs add up to pressure on Israel to wrap up the war quickly."

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and admitted damage to a number of facilities. The two countries continue to exchange strikes.