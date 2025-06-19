US sees possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons in Iran — Fox News journalist

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. Washington does not rule out the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons for a strike on Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment facility, Fox News journalist Jacqui Heinrich said.

Earlier, The Guardian wrote that US President Donald Trump was not examining the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons for a strike on the facility.

"A White House official tells me the contents of this report are false - that the US military has no doubt about the efficacy of bunker busters in eliminating the site at Fordow, also denying that any options (including tactical nukes) have been taken off the table," she wrote on the X social network.