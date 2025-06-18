Trump blocks effort to lower Russian oil price cap — Politico

BRUSSELS, June 18. /TASS/. The EU will not be able to reduce the ceiling on Russian oil prices as US President Donald Trump opposes the initiative, the European edition of Politico reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to it, the opinion of the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on the issue of restrictions on prices for Russian raw materials is not very important, since without Washington's approval Brussels is unlikely to be able to fully implement these plans.

Earlier, von der Leyen said that the new package of EU sanctions against Russia would include a ban on the use of damaged Nord Stream pipelines, blacklisting banks and tankers, banning EU countries from buying Russian oil, and an attempt to lower the price ceiling from $60 to $45 per barrel. Also, von der Leyen and Kallas promised to impose new export restrictions on 22 companies, not only from Russia, but also from Belarus, China, and other countries, to try to reduce the effectiveness of Russian measures to circumvent sanctions.