Iranian missile strikes on Israel completely cripple Tel Aviv — news agency

TEHRAN, June 17. /TASS/. Missile strikes delivered by the Iranian armed forces on Israeli territory have completely crippled Tel Aviv, the Fars news agency reported, citing witness accounts.

According to the news outlet, residents spend most of their time in bomb shelters. Foreign diplomats, embassy staffers and Israeli citizens are currently leaving the country over the land border with Jordan and via the Mediterranean toward Cyprus.

It is noted that the missile strikes resulted in power outages and disrupted fuel supplies.