VILNIUS, June 16. /TASS/. A Latvian court has released former parliament member and current Riga City Council deputy Alexey Roslikov from the Stability Party under a travel restriction order after his detention for advocating Russian language rights.

"Things are okay, I'm released. All electronic devices were confiscated," the lawmaker announced via his Telegram channel.

According to Roslikov, he faces charges of "cooperating with Russia" and "inciting hatred." He noted that security forces conducted morning raids at his residence and his parents’ apartment: "State Security Service officers visited me today, over 10 masked agents came while my children were home, so as to maximize psychological pressure."

Earlier, Stability Party MP Svetlana Chulkova announced that Latvian authorities had detained Roslikov.

On June 5, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported that the Latvian parliament (Saeima) removed Roslikov from the parliamentary session for saying "the Russian language is our language!" in Russian. This occurred during the consideration of a draft declaration on removing the "linguistic consequences" of the purported "Russification" of Latvia during Soviet times. Roslikov spoke against including this draft decision in the agenda, emphasizing that Russians comprise a significant part of the country’s population. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Saeima’s negative reaction to Roslikov’s statements was quite predictable.

On June 9, Latvia’s State Security Service opened a criminal case against Roslikov, accusing him of "assisting Russia" and "inciting national hatred."