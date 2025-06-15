Iran ready for deal guaranteeing republic’s absence of nuclear weapons — Foreign Ministry

DOHA, June 15. /TASS/. Iran is ready to conclude an agreement aimed at preventing to acquire nuclear weapons, but will not accept conditions that limit the republic’s legitimate rights to develop peaceful nuclear energy, said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"We are ready for any agreement aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. However, if the purpose of the agreement is to deprive Iran of its legitimate rights [to develop a peaceful atom], then we are not ready for such an agreement," the minister said.

Araqchi added that in the sixth round of nuclear negotiations with the United States, Tehran "was going to present its own proposal." According to him, it could "open the way to reaching an agreement."

Iran and the United States have been conducting talks mediated by Oman to resolve the Iran's nuclear problem since April. After several attempts to reach a new agreement, the negotiations hit a deadlock over disagreements on uranium enrichment. The sixth round was scheduled for June 15 in Oman, but after the Israeli attack on Iran it was canceled.