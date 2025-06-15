PREVIEW: G7 summit kicks off in Canada

OTTAWA, June 15. /TASS/. Leaders of the member-countries of the Group of Seven (G7), which comprise the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan will gather for their 51st summit.

Their meeting will take place this year from June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis, Alberta. Guests are expected to gather on June 15. According to Canadian mass media, only informal meetings of leaders are expected on that day and the official part will start on Monday, June 16.

Main topics of the meeting are expected to be the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region and the tariff policy of US President Donald Trump, sources in the Canadian government said before. Western leaders will maximize the use of bilateral meetings to solve economic problems in the first instance.

The situation in the Gaza Strip is outside the official agenda but may go to the forefront, considering the latest aggravation of the situation between Iran and Israel.