US reviews viability of AUKUS alliance — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. The United States is examining the practicability of retaining the AUKUS military alliance which, in addition to the US, includes Australia and the UK, a US defense official told a TASS correspondent.

"The Department [of Defense] is reviewing AUKUS as part of ensuring that this initiative of the previous administration is aligned with the president’s America First agenda," the official said.

AUKUS is a strategic defense alliance between the governments of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, established in September 2021 with the goal of advancing joint defense initiatives. One of the primary initiatives is focused on assisting Australia in acquiring a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. The second initiative aims to foster collaboration in the development of military technologies across eight key areas, including underwater systems, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, hypersonic aircraft, innovation, and information-sharing systems. During the Biden administration, the White House did not rule out the bloc’s future expansion to include US allies in Europe and Asia.

Russia and China noted that Western countries sought to create the Asian version of NATO. Beijing repeatedly emphasized that the US’ strategy in the Pacific and Indian oceans aims to "encircle China" and "undermine regional integration.".