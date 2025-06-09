Israel transferred Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, says ambassador

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Mikhail Brodsky has stated that during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Israel transferred Patriot air defense systems to Kiev. These systems, he explained, were originally received from the United States and date back to the 1990s.

"The Patriot systems that we once received from the U.S. are now in Ukraine. These are Israeli systems that were in service in the early 1990s. We agreed to transfer them to Ukraine," Brodsky told the Ukrainian media outlet Insider.

The ambassador did not specify the exact timing of the transfer or the number of systems provided. Meanwhile, The New York Times reported in early May that Ukraine might receive additional air defense assets through the transfer of Patriot systems, including those from Israel. The publication noted that one system was being prepared for shipment following repairs.