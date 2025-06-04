Trump asks Senate to hold off on considering Russia sanctions bill — lawmaker

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. Republican President Donald Trump has asked his fellow party members in the US Senate not to bring to a vote, for the time being, a bill that would tighten sanctions against Russia, including by imposing restrictions on third countries, according to Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee Roger Wicker (Republican, Mississippi).

"I know he has requested that [Republican Senate Majority Leader John] Thune not bring the bill up [for consideration] this week," the lawmaker said during an online meeting with the Defense Writers Group in Washington, of which TASS is a member.

The bill in question was introduced in early April by a bipartisan group of senators. The main sponsors were Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina, designated by Russia as a terrorist and extremist) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (Democrat, Connecticut). The initiative envisions, among other measures, secondary sanctions targeting Russia’s trading partners. The proposal includes imposing a 500% import tariff on goods entering the US from countries that purchase oil, gas, uranium, and other commodities from Russia. Senator Rand Paul (Republican, Kentucky) recently warned in an op-ed for the Responsible Statecraft website that the country most harmed by the potential passage of this legislation would be the United States itself, both economically and strategically.