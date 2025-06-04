Ukraine to soon receive long-range weapons from joint project — German defense official

BRUSSELS, June 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces may receive their first long-range weapons produced jointly with Berlin in the coming weeks, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reported.

"The advantage [of the project] is that a significant number of long-range weapons can be produced already this year. The first systems may be used by the Ukrainian military already in a several weeks," he said upon arriving at the meeting of the contact group on Ukraine in Brussels.

On May 28, during Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to Berlin, the two countries' authorities signed an agreement to jointly produce long-range weapons in Ukraine. On May 26, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany had removed all restrictions on the range of weapons provided to Kiev by Germany and its allies. According to the politician, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France have made a similar decision. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Merz's statements only provoke the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict.