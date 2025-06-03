NATO’s Baltops-2025 drills to hone in on drone warfare in maritime operations

VILNIUS, June 3. /TASS/. The ongoing NATO naval exercise Baltops-2025 in the Baltic Sea will focus on integrating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) into maritime operations, Lithuania’s Ministry of Defense announced.

"The drills will simulate responses to rapidly evolving military scenarios, coordination under unexpected challenges, and preparation for joint defense actions – with UAVs playing an integral role in maritime missions," the statement noted.

Lithuania has deployed the command support vessel N42 Jotvingis, minehunter M54 Kursis, and patrol ship P12 Dzukas for the exercise. Lithuanian naval forces will take on tasks such as mine detection and neutralization, as well as participating in coordinated operations alongside units from other NATO allies.

Baltops has been held annually since 1972.