Next round of Russia-Ukraine talks may be held in Ciragan Palace in Istanbul — TRT

ANKARA, June 1. /TASS/. Another round of talks on Ukraine, scheduled for June 2, may be held in Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, TRT television reported.

"The sides earlier agreed to continue talks. There is a plan to continue those talks tomorrow in Ciragan Palace," a Turkish TV presenter announced.

The Ukrainian negotiators at the upcoming talks will be led by defense chief Rustem Umerov again, Vladimir Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. The Ukrainian delegation plans to discuss a number of issues, including a ceasefire and a POW release, he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Russia would send the same negotiating team to Istanbul on June 2 as it dispatched on May 16.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced earlier that the second round of the Istanbul talks with Ukraine was set for June 2. The top diplomat said that the Russian delegation’s head, Vladimir Medinsky, would deliver Moscow’s memorandum on all aspects of overcoming the underlying causes of the crisis over to Ukraine. The previous round of talks was held on May 16, resulting in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of documents on a potential ceasefire. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting.